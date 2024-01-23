Genoa – The central area of ​​the city, the one (still) most attractive due to the presence of shops and economic activities and home to important institutional activities (Region, Municipality, Prefecture, Court, Chamber of Commerce, newspapers and TV) is still too permeable to vehicles and the road, sidewalks including, suffers the greatest pressure, relegating the pedestrian to a very marginal role. Not only the main roads, but even the secondary ones, where it is not easy to walk due to the suffocating presence of all types of vehicles, often in violation of operating bans.

With the Winkler plan, now 20 years old, the traffic in the center has been greatly eased but this has not led, up to now, to the recovery of streets and squares, small and large, to the full enjoyment of the citizen and the valorisation of the rich commercial fabric that , over time, also for other reasons, it has gradually become impoverished and losing quality. Yet in my opinion there may be the conditions to regenerate the entire nineteenth/twentieth century urban fabric that surrounds the historic center with its innate pedestrian vocation.

Let's start with parking lots: the area between Brignole and Principe is full of parking structures: from those of the railways, to the large park in Piazza della Vittoria, in Piccapietra, in via D'Annunzio (Centro dei Liguri), in the Marina, Royal park Corvetto, Corte Lambruschini, Ortiz) plus a dense presence of smaller car parks which already offer the availability of over 3,000 parking spaces in the structure, not counting all those in the Old Port area. To these we could add the construction of a new car park on the grounds of the former Rinascente which could be accessed directly from the Casaccie tunnel without going towards the centre.

These infrastructural measures (largely already present) must be combined with a quality public and shared transport offer: the equipped routes involving a large part of the central area are a bet in this direction as is the car, scooter and bike sharing development plan it will constitute a very valid offer for those who still need to access with a vehicle but in conditions of more effective use and compatible with a large urban redevelopment project. In this context, a city logistics project that offers services in certain time slots should also be considered ample parking availability for vehicles that make deliveries without them occupying, as happens daily, bus lanes, squares and entire streets for a good part of the day.

The ongoing digitalization project involves extensive use of technology that helps reorganization of the mobility system fulfilling the function of regulator for the rules that the Municipality wants to adopt.

If the pressure decreases drastically, as I hope, we can, or rather we must, take action Land use plan that takes care of widening sidewalkscreate small squares where possible, intensify tree-lined areaspromote the establishment of shops, bars, restaurants and art galleries on street level, reducing to a minimum vehicular transit in those streets which must take place in conditions of total safety such as the 30 zones they favor.

It would be a true “soft revolution” where Genoa and the Genoese have everything to gain and nothing to lose. But like all strategic decisions, the full involvement of citizens, trade associations and opinion groups is needed to start a constructive dialogue which is always the best tool for making decisions, especially the most difficult ones.

It's not up to me to decide but why not start talking about it?

The author is a former municipal traffic councilor, currently project manager of the Genoa digitalisation project