Genoa – The descent of the steps of Villa Rostan all together posing for the usual photo is very “Avengers”. But yesterday is a historic date for the 777 Football Group: the sporting directors of the clubs owned by the Miami holding met at Signorini for the first time. There were Marco Ottolini (Genoa), Paulo Bracks (Vasco da Gama), Reda Hammache (Red Star) and Fergal Harkin (Standard Liège), with John Didulica in video link from Melbourne. To coordinate the works, Johannes Spors. «I am very happy with this meeting, a step forward in connecting our big clubs and sharing the knowledge of our teams under the roof of 777 Football Group» said the manager. It was a first live meeting, with the aim of promoting coordination between the various clubs in the analysis and creation of a common database for player evaluation.

It was the first live meeting and also an opportunity to deepen their knowledge, with a view to collaborating for the future. The role of sports is coordinating and continues to be based in Genoa: Ottolini arrived on his precise instructions and the collaboration is total. It is still too early to plan the Grifone transfer market, there are a series of matches at stake, no less than six, which will lead the team to the winter break: from the away match in Perugia to Bari on 26 December. With a number of problems to deal with, including the left wing currently without a boss. Czyborra he could return to the group, like Touré and Ilsanker, but the emergency remains.

If it’s time for meetings at Villa Rostan, in the field preparations have resumed in view of the away match in Umbria. Dragusin and Puscas also joined the group, returning from a trip with the senior national team. Dragusin in particular made his debut for Romania. «Happy for the win and for the minutes spent on the field with the Romania shirt. Now we return to Genoa to continue our journey towards Serie A», said the defender, called to relaunch himself after a period of confusion. For Puscas it is a period without satisfactions: not even in the national team he managed to score, despite the starting shirt.