Genoa – It’s the day for the players to return to Pegli in view of the start of the new season. We start from the new signings who are currently undergoing medical examinations before being made official. The first to arrive at the Multedo headquarters of the Casa della Salute was Daniel Sommariva. For the 25-year-old goalkeeper, bought outright from Pescara, it is a return given that he played for Genoa’s Primavera side.

The second to show up was Aaron Martin. The Spanish left winger arrives from Mainz on a free transfer. An important coup for the rossoblù club that secured Martìn’s performances – 197 appearances in his career between the Bundesliga and Liga – for the next three years. In the afternoon, moreover, medical tests also for Nicola Leali, another shot on a free transfer scored by sporting director Marco Ottolini. The goalkeeper will be Martinez’s second while Sommariva will replace Vodisek.

Meanwhile, news arrives from Belgium that Alexander Blessin is the new coach of Union Saint-Gilloise, a team that plays in the Belgian top flight and that will participate in the next Europa League preliminaries. The German coach, therefore, freed himself from Genoa and will start again from Belgium, a country where he did well with Ostend just before arriving in Italy.