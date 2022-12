Genoa – Medical visits to the Casa della Salute this morning for Alan MatturroUruguayan center back born in 2004 purchased by the rossoblùs from the Defensor Sporting Club. At the end of the medical visits, the player will move to the Genoa headquarters to sign the contract.

The defender will then immediately make himself available to coach Gilardinoeven if it will only be usable in the league from January.