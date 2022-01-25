First training in the afternoon

Genoa – Morning of medical visits, today 25 January, for Roberto Piccoli, 20 years old, center forward on loan from Atalanta to reinforce the rossoblù attack.

In the afternoon he will take part in the first training session with his new team. Piccoli scored only one goal this season, on Matchday 1: it arrives to Genoa to play continuously.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS