Genoa – Riccardo Calafiori is ready to start his adventure with Genoa. The left-back born in 2002 arrived in the city last night and this morning is undergoing medical examinations at the Porto Antico.
Cagliari passed: Calafiori arrives on loan from Roma for six months while Fares will be shot from Lazio to Turin on loan and will leave the Grifone. A reinforcement for the midfield is also on the way, the German of Bayer Leverkusen Nadiem Amiri, 25 years old.
SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS
.
#Genoa #medical #examinations #Calafiori
Leave a Reply