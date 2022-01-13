Genoa – Riccardo Calafiori is ready to start his adventure with Genoa. The left-back born in 2002 arrived in the city last night and this morning is undergoing medical examinations at the Porto Antico.

Cagliari passed: Calafiori arrives on loan from Roma for six months while Fares will be shot from Lazio to Turin on loan and will leave the Grifone. A reinforcement for the midfield is also on the way, the German of Bayer Leverkusen Nadiem Amiri, 25 years old.

