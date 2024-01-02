Genoa – Mazzocchi at Napoli is another piece that falls into place. THEThe Zanoli puzzle at Genoa is now almost complete, within a couple of days at most Hefti's loan move to Montpellier will be made official. Genoa moves between the limits set by the Noif for clubs that have had access to the Crisis Code, it must have a positive balance and what comes in must not be greater than what goes out, also in terms of salaries. Hefti, among other things, arrived two years ago with the benefits of the Growth Decree, benefits that are inevitably lost with a sale abroad. This is how the accounts need to be made ends meet, without forgetting that other exits may also be necessary, given that Galdames, Puscas and Jagiello are on the waiting list for departure. However, Zanoli is betrothed to the rossoblù club and the wedding will take place, the agent Alessandro Moggi is the same one who deals with mister Gilardino and therefore is a guarantee for the success of the deal. Napoli also tried to include Dragusin in the negotiation but Genoa for the Romanian, who currently has a contract until 2026 and an agreement for renewal until 2027, is asking for at least 30 million plus bonuses and a percentage on the future sale. High figures, which only a Premier club could satisfy. Above all, Tottenham is pushing.

His agent Florin Manea explains: «If there is an agreement with Genoa, then we will sit down and talk. His dream is the Premier League. The last meeting lasted three weeks, we're waiting to understand how the negotiations go. There is also interest from Milan but it costs at least 25/30 million. Naples? You never contacted me”, said Manea, who then added: “Radu told me that he is not convinced of leaving Genoa halfway through the season. In the end we will see: we are in no hurry to go anywhere. We have not seen any offers from Tottenham. The only meeting I had two or three weeks ago they only asked me about Radu's character, because they already had all the data, on recoveries, racing.”