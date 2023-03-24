Genoa – Traffic problems this morning in Genoa. on the A10, for a collision occurred at dawn at kilometer 15 between Arenzano and the junction with the A26towards the Ligurian capital.

Involved, according to what has been reconstructed, three Tir. Fortunately, the accident did not cause any injuries. However, the repercussions on traffic were heavy, with queues and slowdowns.

The workers of Autostrade and the agents of the Polstrada took part.

The traffic situation at 9.15

-VARAZZE – VOLTRI – Queue (from km 26.8 – Direction: Genoa)

Queues at times between Varazze and the A10/A26 crossroads