The anger of residents and traders: “A huge waste”. Ireti replies: “We will do a double intervention to limit the inconvenience”
Genoa – An underpass – the one, to understand, that connects Piazza Corvetto with the beginning of Via Roma – in which they occur conspicuous infiltrations and leaks of water. And the subsequent excavation, after the reports of passers-by and residents of the area, which allows us to discover the rupture of a pipeline that has been leading to the leakage of hundreds of liters of water for days.
Square
Subscribe to read too
#Genoa #maxi #excavation #leaking #pipe #Piazza #Corvetto #Tuesday #repair
Leave a Reply