Genoa – We will have to wait for December 26, not before. Only when Alberto Gilardino’s future is certain, Genoa will move to formalize the new Primavera coach temporarily entrusted to Luca Ferro. It is clear, however, that sporting director Carlo Taldo and the head of the youth sector Michele Sbravati have been looking around for days to identify the successor of the former world champion who, thanks to his results, is gaining confirmation on the bench of the first team . From the company they let it be known that reflections are underway, the hypotheses are different and that at the moment no coach has been contacted. Among the technicians in contention, however, there would also be Nicola Legrottaglieformer coach of Akragas in Lega Pro, assistant to Rastelli at Cagliari and then coach in Pescara where he led both the Primavera and the first team.

Meanwhile, today coach Gilardino’s team had a double session in Pegli. In the morning I work in the field, in the afternoon the activity has also moved to the gym. To train with the group too Alan Matturro, the new Uruguayan signing. The 18-year-old left-footed centre-back will be available to the coach starting in January when the contract that will bind him to the rossoblù until 2026 will be deposited.