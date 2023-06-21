Genoa – «I am convinced that we will have a great transfer market», is the promise of Andres Blazquez. The rossoblù CEO, yesterday morning in the center of Genoa for a series of appointments together with the lawyer Galleni, has left behind the paperwork to define Genoa’s registration in Serie A and can now throw himself headlong into negotiations to strengthen the Griffin. It is not an easy market, in general there is still little progress and therefore for the moment the first definite deal is the one concerning Aaron Martin, for whom a three-year contract is ready. But it’s in attack where the most important maneuvers are underway right now. The list of center forwards evaluated is long but the names that emerge at the moment, for different reasons, are those of Krzysztof Piatek and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The first is an old acquaintance, has come from quite lean years in terms of goals scored and has a great desire to return to the rossoblù to relaunch, it could be his last chance in Serie A after having disappointed with Fiorentina and Salernitana. If at the time of Genoa he marched with the rhythms of the Golden Boot, in recent years he has the pace of a mediocre striker. He wants to relaunch himself and is willing to reduce the 3.5 million salary that he now receives at Hertha Berlin, plus it would be an internal transfer to the 777 Football Group and this would facilitate the success of the deal. But at the moment that of the return of the Pole is only one of the hypotheses.

Another, consistent and active for a long time, is the one that leads to the Crystal Palace centre-forward. Mateta comes from a season in which he scored little and played even less, 29 appearances but very few as a starter. He needs a change of scenery and to return to being the 14-goal striker of his first year at Mainz. The centre-forward, born of a Congolese father and a French mother, has been followed for some time with great attention and is liked a lot by managers and technical staff, for his part he would have given his approval to the transfer to the rossoblù.

The operation has been around for weeksit is not easy to complete because Crystal Palace paid him 3 million for the loan and 15 for the entire price tag in January 2022. And therefore the valuation remains high, so contacts are constant but it is still not possible to say that the white smoke is near.

Among the players offered to Genoa there was also Isco but the Spaniard has too many unknowns from a physical point of view to be an investment capable of strengthening a Genoa that needs a profound restyling, especially up front. At the moment the main problem is represented by the transfers, which have not yet been released. The closest to starting should be Buksa, who goes on loan to an Austrian club. As for the wingers, after Martin on the left a reinforcement on the right should arrive. Zanoli is on pole but in the last few hours the name of Pol Lirola has re-emerged, ex Juventus, currently owned by Marseille.

In midfield the number one goal remains Miretti.