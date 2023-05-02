The rossoblù could celebrate by beating Ascoli, Bari still have hopes for direct promotion and are favorites for 3rd place, the best in the playoff grid. Sudtirol, Parma and Cagliari fighting for 4th place. Then it’s a tussle…

Frosinone is in Serie A. They win promotion to the top flight for the third time in history, four years after the last. And while the party is going on around and inside the Stirpe stadium, the other teams are reckoning. There are still two places up for grabs for A. One of this through the playoffs, with at least thirteen teams involved.

PROMOTION AND PLAYOFFS — The second and last place available for direct promotion is at stake between Genoa and Bari. The Ligurians, with three rounds to go – and after the precious draw on the Sudtirol field – have a six-point lead (67 to 61) over the Apulians. In addition to the advantage of being able to play the direct match in the last round at home and the 2-1 won at San Nicola in the first leg. Furthermore, in the penultimate match they will play on the field of the Ciociari, who have already been promoted. But already on Saturday, at home against Ascoli, Genoa will have the first chance to close the practice with a win (if Bari doesn’t win the three points) or with a draw, if the red and whites lose. Bari (Modena away, Reggina at home and the grand finale at Marassi) just have to win and hope for a misstep by Genoa. If Mignani’s team, after the 1-1 home draw with Cittadella, has virtually lost many hopes of promotion without going through the playoffs, it remains in fact a handful of points from conquering third place with all the advantages that it entails from a perspective play-offs (return matches at home and exemption from the first round). See also Atalanta breaks through the Olimpico and enjoys the summit, a goal from the young Scalvini condemns Roma

ON THE RUN — Behind Bari, in fact, there is another newly promoted team, Sudtirol, who are -7 (54 points) behind Bari and at a disadvantage (2-2 and 1-0) in direct matches. Two lengths (52) from Bisoli’s team is Parma on the rise (11 points obtained in the last five games), despite having recovered two goals in Benevento. At 51 there is Ranieri’s Cagliari, who with the victory over Ternana are the only ones who have fully exploited the advantage of the home round.

UNCERTAIN — If Bari, Sudtirol, Parma and Cagliari are virtually already in the playoffs, five lengths below the Sardinians, with 46 points, there are Pisa (one point in the last five races), Reggina, back from two stops, and Ascoli, three wins and a equal in the last five matches. It should be remembered that the Calabrians are, at the moment, penalized by three points and the Marches would be the first excluded from the play-offs for Serie A. However, watch out for the comeback of Venice (12 points in the last five matches) and a Pohjanpalo who annihilated Modena with four goal in the 5-0 final. With the Venetians, on equal points, there is a Palermo under braking that hasn’t won in five games and has only won three draws. Modena is also in decline (four points in five games), which is -1 from Venice and Palermo. Finally, Ternana and Como (43) are also at stake, who are three lengths from the playoffs and have nine points available to hit them. In short, with 270′ to go, almost anything can happen. See also Tavecchio, a modern manager: from the advent of the Var to Conte coach, but those gaffes...

