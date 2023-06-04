Genoa – “Work is dignity and we must all work to ensure that this dignity is recognized for all men and women”. It is the strong message that the archbishop of Genoa, Mark Pocket, he launched during the mass celebrated at the Sanctuary of the Madonna della Guardia, on the occasion of the traditional pilgrimage of the world of work. In front of the altar two banners of llva and Ansaldo Energia indicated two of the most important and delicate disputes among those currently affecting the world of work in Genoa and Liguria.

At the celebration, in the crowded churchrepresentatives of the Catholic workers’ societies, of the institutions participated with – among others – the mayors of Genoa and Ceranesi Marco Bucci and Claudio Montaldo, a delegation of the Fim Cisl, some exponents of the entrepreneurial world and a delegation of the provincial Anpi, who took part in the pilgrimage for the first time and with his banner opened the procession which from the chapel of the Apparition reached the sanctuary.” The world of work has played an important role in the history of the Resistance and it seemed natural to us to be present for defend the dignity of work, because in crisis situations it is always the weaker classes who pay”, underlined the provincial president of the Anpi Massimo Bisca.

Some of the authorities present at the celebration

“Not having a job or having a job that does not allow you to make ends meet it means not giving dignity, nor the future and it seems to me that these situations are increasing – Monsignor Tasca said later speaking to journalists – In front of the altar there were some very strong signs that indicate realities where stability and dreams struggle. A lot of funding is arriving in Genoa, that’s good, but this city has to decide where to go”. Christian Venzano, secretary of Fim Cisl Liguria, recalled the three disputes “Acciaierie d’Italia, Ansaldo Energia and Piaggio Aerospace: we expect precise answers and concrete acts by the Government for the relaunch of these companies” he said, and Mayor Bucci confirmed the commitment of the municipal administration to support the relaunch of Ansaldo Energia and “we can’t wait – he added – to sit around a table for discuss the Ilva areas, because there is the possibility of creating 400 new jobs”.