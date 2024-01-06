Genoa – He was one of the absolute protagonists of the tie with Bologna. Josep Martinez celebrates Genoa's good performance against the team coached by Thiago Motta on his social channels. “We wanted to bring home the three points to thank all the fans who accompanied us – wrote the Spanish goalkeeper – unfortunately we weren't able to maintain the result against a great team”. Martinez, author of at least three sensational interventions, however said he was “very proud of what his teammates did” during the Dall'Ara match. “We must continue on this path – writes Martinez – so we will be able to achieve our objectives”.

Meanwhile the team reached Genoa during the night. Alberto Gilardino has given his team the weekend off so the team will return to training in Pegli on Monday to start preparing for next Saturday's match (3pm) at Ferraris. The conditions of the feverish Strootman, Bani, De Winter and Puscas will have to be assessed as well as the conditions of Sabelli who remained on the pitch until the end at the Dall'Ara despite a blow to his ankle.