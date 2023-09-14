Genoa – Tactical tests for Genoa ahead of the match against Napoli on a Saturday night in a Ferraris that might be sold-out. This morning Alberto Gilardino practically had all the men available that he will be able to use on Saturday (Pablo Galdames is also among those available), apart from Johan Vasquez whose return from the national team is scheduled for tomorrow. The Mexican will only have the finishing touches to try and get a starting spot. In his place, however, the Spaniard Aaron Martin is ready. The other national teams were regularly on the pitch: Retegui, Puscas, Dragusin and De Winter. The Belgian himself, returning from his commitment with the Under 21s, seems to be on the verge of making his debut with the Genoa shirt even during the match in progress given that Dragusin has just returned from two close 90-minute matches with the Romania.

From the point of view of the formation, Gilardino intends to confirm the 4-3-2-1 seen at work in Rome against Lazio and in Turin against the Granata. Also because the Biella coach will not be able to recover anyone from the infirmary. Both Messias and Vogliacco still work separately although they have increased their workload in recent days. Which suggests a return to the group not too far away. Gilardino will resolve the last doubts between tomorrow’s finishing and the mini-training which, as usual when Genoa play at home in the evening, he will support in Pegli on the morning of the match against Napoli.