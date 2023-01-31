Genoa – A few minutes from the end of the transfer market, the Semper-Lasagna exchange was cancelled. This was announced on TV by the agent Pastorello, the prosecutor who follows both players. The two companies have not found an agreement.

All done, however, for the arrival of Haps from Venice. The winger underwent medical tests and Genoa subsequently deposited the contract. In the last round of the championship, the winger was expelled and today the sports judge used a heavy hand against him: he was disqualified for three rounds.

Official the passage of of Galdames on loan alla Cremonese while Czyborra join French Ligue 1 side Reims. Tourè it seems to have a market in Turkey, a country whose negotiations will not close today at 8pm like in Italy.