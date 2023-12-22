Genoa – The Genoese shipyard T.Mariotti was awarded the construction of two auxiliary units for the Navy and today signed the contract. It's about two motorbike-type boats for coastal transport and lighthouse assistance (Mtc/Mtf). The shipyard is currently engaged in the construction of the Special and diving operations – submarine rescue ship unit, the first military order won by T. Mariotti, part of the Genova Industrie Navali Group which with this result consolidates its presence in the Defense sector.

The two new ships will guarantee support for the maintenance activities of the lighthouse service and maritime signaling, as well as the transport of vehicles, personnel, solid and liquid cargoes in national and international waters and will be characterized by high flexibility of use and modularity, with characteristics such as to be able to carry out the operational activities for which they will be responsible, through the loading of modules in the stern area. “After the construction of the Sdo-Surs unit, T. Mariotti is pleased to confirm the continuation of the collaboration with the Italian Navy – comments Marco Ghiglione, CEO of T.Mariotti -. We are proud to contribute to the positive effects that these orders will bring to the related industries, to the city of Genoa and to the prestige of Made in Italy”.