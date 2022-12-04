Genoa – Seaside village, seafaring crib. As per tradition. Capolungo has completed the decorations for the holidays (the Christmas tree is still missing but the countdown is coming to an end), positioning a small boat a stone’s throw from the sea after having been transformed into one of the symbols of December 25th.

The fiberglass hull houses the silhouettes of the Nativity. The manger is placed on the pebbles collected on the shore while oars, life jackets and four large fishing salaries are clearly not lacking.

The Sant’Ilario sports club, chaired by Mario Benvenuto, has already presented the calendar of events. On Wednesday 7 December at 4.30 pm, the pupils of the “Manfredi” school will bring their decorations prepared for the occasion: these will be tied to the fir tree, which arrived in the neighborhood a few days ago. «We invite all the children to bring their own festoons – explains the president Mario Benvenuto – The more they are, the more beautiful our tree will be».

Friday 23 December, then, the pipers will parade through the streets of the neighborhood while Santa Claus will arrive from the sea bringing gifts to all the children.

The part of Nervi followed by the Civ 2005 is already embellished by brilliant plays of light, while the luminaries are awaited in a part of via Oberdan: however made equally enchanting thanks to the decorations and lighting positioned independently of the commercial activities.