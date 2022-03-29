Genoa, Portanova sent for trial. The rape trial in June

Manolo Portanova within a week he went from the joy of first goal in Serie Athe one marked in front of his audience a Marassi and decisive for the success of the Genoa on Turinthe nightmare of referral to judgement with the heavy accusation of group rape. The power of attorney of Siena – reads the Corriere della Sera – notified the request for trial against the Grifone midfielder and others two young. The charge is group sexual assault. The three must appear before the judge of the court of Siena on June 7.

According to the reconstruction of the accusation, one 21 year old girl who had fallen in love with the footballer would have agreed to go to an apartment in Siena, but then in the room she would have suffered sexual acts not consenting by the suspects. In June of last year, Portanova had made use of the right not to answer before the investigating judge, when the preliminary investigations had started following the girl’s complaint, and then declare always innocent during the interrogations before the competent prosecutor. For Portanova and for the other adult suspects, the House arrest.

