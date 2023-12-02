Genoa – Goal from outside the area, Grifone has the specialist. And start enjoying the fruits. Because after a joyless start to the season, in the last two games Ruslan Malinovskyi has managed to get on target with as many left-footed shots. In Frosinone, a shot from thirty meters with the ball falling below the intersection, with Empoli, supported by Badelj, a right-footed stop and a shot from the outside of the left, into the “hole” between defenders and into the corner. A desired and sought-after shot, of the 25 goals scored in Serie A between Atalanta and Genoa, 17 came from outside the area. And if we analyze who has scored at least 25 goals in Serie A in the last 20 seasons (from 2004/05 to today), only Andrea Pirlo (77.4%, 24 out of 31) has scored more in percentage from outside the area by Malinovskyi (68%, 17 out of 25).

Numbers that certify the qualities of the Ukrainian, who had left Bergamo not without some disagreements with Gasp. All forgotten. «What was Gasperini like? Harsh, but we reached the Europa League three times and the Champions League three times. If you want to achieve goals and results you have to do like the big teams.”

In Marseille it didn’t go as expected, so much so that he ended up on the market in the summer. Especially when Tudor left the bench and was replaced by Marcelino (now Gattuso is there).

He remained on the sidelines throughout the summer and in fact when he arrived in Genoa he was far behind in condition. It took him some time to recover, Gilardino managed his use also by using him as a midfielder alongside Frendrup or Badelj himself. Only in the last two matches, however, did the great shooting quality that had already made him very valuable during his time with Atalanta re-emerge.

Waiting for Retegui’s goals and Gudmundsson’s return, Gila clings to the Ukrainian’s left foot. Even if, having been warned, Ruslan will be disqualified and will not be at Monza.