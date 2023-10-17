Genoa – Return to base early for Ruslan Malinovskyi, who trained at Signorini this afternoon with Genoa. No match against Malta, scheduled for tonight and with points at stake for qualification for the European Championship: Malinovskyi has in fact already been booked in the match against Macedonia and thus misses the match against Malta, waiting to return to wearing the national team shirt against Italy in November.

Thus by mutual agreement with the technical staff of Ukraine he returned to Pegli early and will therefore be able to participate regularly in the preparation of the match against Atalanta, scheduled for next Sunday at the Gewiss Stadium.

Retegui’s position is still in the balance, who continued to train separately. His possible recovery will be evaluated in the next few days