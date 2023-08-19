Genoa – After the medical tests and the signing of the contract yesterday, now comes the official announcement: Ruslan Malinovskyi is a new Genoa player.

The Ukrainian footballer, born in Zhytomyr on 04/05/1993, arrives from Olympique Marseille on a loan deal with a right to buy set at €10m.

This evening Malinovskyi will be at the Ferraris to watch Genoa’s debut in the league against Fiorentina. It is probable that he will be available to Gilardino starting from the match against Lazio.