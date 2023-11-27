Frosinone – The first goal of Ruslan Malinovskyi wearing the Genoa shirt, a left-footed shot from over thirty meters was not enough for Genoa to get a result against Frosinone. Yet, despite the absences, the rossoblù played a good performance. The result does not reflect what was seen on the pitch. «It’s really a shame – says Malinovskyi at the end of the match – when you play a match like that losing points is really very annoying. We played a good match, with great courage and in which everyone worked well.” Probably the only thing the Grifone lacked was concreteness, capitalizing on the opportunities that, especially in the first half, fell at the feet of Puscas and Frendrup in the first ten minutes of the match. «When we are dangerous we have to score – adds the Ukrainian midfielder – football is like this, if you don’t score then in the end the episodes can affect the result. Now we need to learn from what happened on the field, not make mistakes and move forward.”

Malinovskyi yesterday played in the role usually occupied by Gudmundsson: a few meters further than the usual range of action. «I can play as a second striker but also as a midfielder – he says – there isn’t much difference». The rossoblù fans have been waiting for some magic from Malinovskyi for a long time. It came with Frosinone: a powerful left-footed shot from over thirty meters with an uncatchable arc for Turati. Nice and important goal because it came immediately after Frosinone’s 1-0. With the one scored at Stirpe, among other things, the Ukrainian midfielder with 16 goals is the second player in the 5 main European leagues to have scored the most from outside the area. The first is Messi at 23. «It’s not my best goal, I think it’s the one scored against Juve – says Malinovskyi – I’m still very happy for having found the first goal against Genoa but I hope to score others starting from the next match.” Empoli arrives at the Ferraris on Saturday and the rossoblù will immediately have the chance to redeem the mockery of Frosinone and resume their progress in the standings. «Today we’re feeling bad, maybe tomorrow we’ll be even worse – adds the Ukrainian – but then we need to start again, clean our heads and think about Empoli: we’re playing at home and we need to put in a great performance».