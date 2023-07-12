Genoa – Luca Delfino will be transferred on 29 July from the La Spezia prison, where he is serving the last days of detention for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Antonella Multariat the Rems di Pra’, the residence for the execution of the security measures where he will have to spend a period of treatment of no less than 6 and a half years, ordered by the surveillance court.



This was confirmed to AGI by the lawyer Riccardo Lamonaca, who assists him and who had some talks with the director and officials of Rems.

In fact, Delfino’s path to integration runs the risk of not being very easy: he passes from a prison context, with the possibility of having his own space, a cell, in which to “isolate” himself from others, to an environment that provides forced coexistence with 20 other peoplewith serious psychological problems. The concern is to avoid possible conflicts.





According to what was reported by the lawyer, Delfino is “very happy to have been assigned to Rems di Pra’ because he is close to his family and his lawyer”.