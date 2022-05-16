The heavy knockout of Naples closes the games, a bankruptcy season. The Griffin loses Serie A after 15 years, the president Zangrillo: “We are going down deservedly, we have not been up to it”. Captain Criscito: “Among the mistakes also changing three technicians”

Genoa in front of the rossoblù fans in Naples after the defeat

Naples– “Quthis Genoa deserves the B ». He doesn’t mince words Alberto Zangrillo at the end of game lost 3-0 against Napoli. The defeat at Maradona, and the subsequent victory of Inter in Cagliari, send back Genoa in Serie B after 15 years. With a broken voice, the Genoa president takes long pauses before expressing his disappointment.

