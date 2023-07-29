Genoa – The firefighters are operating near the Brignole station at the height of Piazza Giusti in San Fruttuoso for a fire on a freight train in transit.

The blaze was brought under control and the engineers managed to unhook the train before it caused problems for other carriages. The principle of fire it happened in the maintenance area where the locomotive was. For this reason, there are no problems with the railway line and there are no delays due to the intervention of the fire brigade.

They don’t register injured or intoxicated for the fire.