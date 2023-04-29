Genoa – Agents of the local police surrounded by about forty people last night after asking two foreigners for documents. It happened uphill Pollaiuoli, in the heart of Genoa’s nightlife. The agents were carrying out a control service in the area, to counter the drug dealing and the noise when they stopped two foreigners.

When asked to show documents one of them refused and a discussion ensued. At that point the agents were surrounded by about forty people: so they called their colleagues and the state police. At the sight of the patrols and flying boats, the group moved away.

The two have been taken to the local police office and reported. Two days ago in via Gramsci, the police officers who intervened for a robbery were surrounded by 30 people. The policemen stopped a man who was running away but when they stopped him they were surrounded. In the end, the man was not the robber but a drug dealer.