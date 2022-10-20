Genoa – Birth at home in Genoa: mother Désirée Migliorese, 37 years old from Certosa, was unable to reach the Villa Scassi hospital and gave birth at home assisted by her 14-year-old daughter, who luckily had stayed home from school. Mother and child then arrived at the Scassi together for the afterbirththat is, the delivery of the placenta, assisted by the head-midwife Graziella Marando.

«I broke the waters at 6.40, I woke everyone up to take the girls to school too, thinking I still had time, but at 8 Nathan wanted to go out at all costs. My daughter Maya, aged 14, was on the phone with 118 to get directions and tell me how to do it by reporting what they told her from the ambulance. After 5 minutes the soldiers arrived, they heard my baby’s first cry from the stairs of the building. My partner Stefano had gone to take his son to school so my daughter was my guardian angel, as always. I don’t know how I would have done without her. ‘

Mother Desi and Nathan, who weighs 2,550 kilos, are doing well and are now pampered in the ward led by the professor Gabriele Vallerino.