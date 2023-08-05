Genoa – Luca Lipani leaves Genoa and is directed to Sassuolo. The operation that had already been set up for days has accelerated in the last few hours, there are still excuses for things to be sorted out but on Monday Lipani could already undergo medical tests with the Emilian club.

Deal from approx 10-12 million, with a fixed portion of around 8 and various bonuses. Expected a percentage of future sale. Operation necessary for budgetary needs and in view of new operations to strengthen the team.

The Griffin is negotiating with Juve for the defender DeWinterFor Zanoli with Napoli and for tour with Pisa. Also like Kouamenow at Fiorentina