GENOA, 19 August 2024 – The heartbreaking notes of “Una vita da mediano” by Luciano Ligabue, red and white balloons and smoke bombs and, at the end, a long, liberating applause. The field of the Granarolo sports group was transformed, this morning, for an hour, into a vast, crowded, funeral arena, where the secular farewell was celebrated to Alessandro Guarnieri, former manager of the football club, who died at the age of 47, struck down by an incurable disease. Hundreds of people including relatives, friends and athletes gathered around the family of the former footballer, known and appreciated in the world of amateur football in Liguria for his professional and human qualities. «Alessandro was a proud and loyal man – said the president of the GS Granarolo Gianni Corradi through tears he could barely hold back – With him we played sports to be together, have fun and grow young athletes. We succeeded, and we must be grateful to him. It was precious for our boys”. Corradi also wanted to remember Maurizio, Alessandro’s father, who passed away in January 2023, one of the founders of the red and white amateur club. “When they arrived at the field it was a joy for us, our hearts opened up” he said to applause. Numerous speeches were given during the commemoration. At the end, the A.Se.F. operators of the Municipality of Genoa gave way to the friends of the deceased, for the transport of the coffin to the hearse. The Granarolo stadium was filled with the voice of Luciano Ligabue, balloons were released into the air. The crowd accompanied the procession with a long round of applause. The coffin was transferred to the Staglieno cemetery for cremation.



