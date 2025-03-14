

































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Genoa – Lecce of series A, which is played in Stadio Commune Luigi Ferraris to 20:45 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Genoa – Lecce

Classification and statistics between Genoa – Lecce

Genoa arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Cagliari



while Lecce played his last game from Serie A



Milan



. He Genoa Currently occupies the position number 12 of series A with 35 points, while its rival, the

Lecceoccupies the Post 16 With 25 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of Serie A, the Genoa calendar, the LECCE calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.