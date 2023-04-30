Genoa – Genoa leaving for the away match in Bolzano, Alberto Gilardino dribbles off controversy and pressure: “I’m only talking about Genoa, I’m only thinking about tomorrow’s match (May 1st – ed). We are focused on what we want to achieve, the team has shown great maturity, work culture, ability to suffer. We are ready, let’s go on our way”, underlines the coach, who will direct training in the afternoon before leaving for Bolzano.

“Badelj is to be verified but I think he will be in the match,” he adds.