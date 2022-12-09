Genoa launches in pursuit of a wolf to run him over: indignation on social media | VIDEO

“A conduct that is criminally punishable, as well as ethically deplorable”. He causes discussion of the video of a chase as long as it is senseless on the streets of Castiglione Chiavarese, in the Genoese area. The victim is what appears to be a wolf, forced into an interminable flight by a for now unknown motorist, who tails him until he almost runs over him along the streets of the eastern Genoese.

The video, also broadcast on the Telegram channel of the Ligurian Meteorological Association (Limet), shows the animal running alone, perhaps after having gone into the village to look for food. The motorist chases it around the curves without regard for the possible presence of pedestrians or other oncoming cars. “Following wild animals with your car generates a high degree of stress and fear in them which can lead them to sudden changes of direction, with the consequent risk of impact. At night, the light from the headlights can dazzle the animals, which therefore struggle to understand in which direction to move”, warns Limet. “In addition to all this, consider that the chase can lead to a great expenditure of energy for the animals, which is certainly not a good thing”. In the event of a close encounter, the association advises instead to “pull the car over, turn on the brake lights and wait for the animal or animals to leave the roadway”.