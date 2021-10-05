In Genoa today only 0.79 kg of steel per inhabitant is recovered every year, against a Ligurian average of 2.5 kg and a national average of 4 kg per inhabitant

Genoa – Jars, boxes, tins, cans, drums, buckets, cans, bottle caps and lids for jars: these are the steel packaging that in Genoa must be differentiated in the yellow container, together with plastic and aluminum. It is a permanent material, which is recycled 100% and infinitely to return to new life in the form of benches, railway tracks, bicycle frames or urban fountains.

In recent years, however, the collection has not taken off, which is why the steel containers are the protagonists of the new campaign “I want to make a new life!”, promoted by Amiu Genova together with Ricrea (National Consortium for Recycling and Recovery of Steel Packaging) which is part of the Conai system.

In Genoa today only 0.79 kg of steel are recovered per inhabitant every year, against a Ligurian average of 2.5 kg and a national average of 4 kg per inhabitant, the consortium reports. In 2021, Amiu estimates it will collect 110 thousand tons of differentiated waste including glass, plastic, paper, steel, aluminum, approaching the 40% ceiling of the total.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Municipality and the Metropolitan City of Genoa, was presented this morning in the Sala del Consiglio Metropolitano at Palazzo Doria Spinola, and aims to raise awareness among citizens on this issue, helping them to identify packaging. in steel and promoting the value of recycling. Pietro Pongiglione, president of Amiu, explains: “Reduction, reuse and recycling: these are the three fundamental points on which we must focus. And on this last aspect it is important that all citizens of the Metropolitan City, and Genoa in the first place, understand the importance “.” The concept of circular economy it becomes the backbone of the sustainability of every action, even daily, of our collective and individual life. It is for this reason – underlines the councilor for the environment of the Municipality of Genoa Matteo Campora – that recycling, specifically that of metals and in this case of steel, becomes fundamental “.