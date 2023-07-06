Genoa – Live contract signing for Kevin Strootman who will also wear the rossoblu for next season. The Dutch midfielder was the guest of honor at the launch of the Genoa season ticket campaign presented by the rossoblù general manager Flavio Ricciardella and which will also start tomorrow on the new Vivaticket platform as well as at the Ticket office at the Porto Antico.

Prices substantially unchanged compared to the previous season: the increase for each single match ranges from 2 to 4 euros and the first round of the Coppa Italia is also included.

Genoa, Kevin Strootman signs the contract

“Like last year we wanted to thank the fans for their support – says Ricciardella – 25,000 is a stimulating goal, it would be a record”.