Genoa – Il waltz of school catering contracts it just started, but with the start of lessons there is immediately a hitch; of contractual and union origin, but which did not fail to impact the service to families. On Monday, the case seriously affected the Nuvola Olga nursery school in via Galeazzo, San Fruttuoso: «The meals arrived late and they weren't even enough for everyone – explains a mother, who together with others suffered reported the disservice to the Municipality and the 19th century – To the point that the teachers took the initiative by trying to make at least similar portions for everyone, but in any case they were small doses and that the students were able to consume with over two hours of delay. The thing that made us most angry is that if we had known about the difficulties, we would have organized to bring the meal from home or we would have tried to pick up the children earlier. Three-year-olds cannot be left without food.” Yesterday things went a little better, with the meals arriving complete; however again late by about an hour, not only in via Galeazzo but also at Piccolo Principe in via Donghi and Battisti in via Berghini. The municipal school councilor, Marta Brusoni, announced yesterday that the meal will be fully refunded to families who “have suffered an unacceptable disservice”. The problem that has affected the schools of Valbisagno arises from the lower availability of drivers of the vehicles that bring the meals transported from the cooking centers: a small number of employees, but who perform a fundamental service for the punctual and intact arrival of the lunches. «These are a good part of the forty workers who protest against the subcontracting decided by some of the companies that won the contract – explains Nicola Poli, secretary of Filcams Cgil Genova – A unilateral decision which affects the rights of employees and against which we had already called a strike, which was then returned due to the mediation of the Municipality of Genoa. Several of these refused to work in these conditions, and this gave rise to the inconvenience suffered on Monday and yesterday in the schools of Valbisagno.” The notice issued by Tursi last summer to reassign the three-year service of municipal school canteens by tender, it provides for the “social clause”, i.e. it requires that whichever company wins the management of the service, must take on the same workers who were there before, under the same contractual conditions, possibly rehiring them from the previous managers . «Formally this has been done – explains Poli – But some of the incoming companies have actually subcontracted certain transport and dishwashing services to other companies and cooperatives, to which these 40 workers have “passed”, however without it being understood on the basis of which selection. This dynamic potentially puts their fate at risk, because if the companies that won the tender are large and solid, those subcontracted are less so; furthermore, it is not entirely clear whether these same workers would be included again in the future social clause at the end of the three-year management period that was out for tender”.

«On Thursday we will have a table together with the Labor Councilor Mario Mascia to arrive at a quick solution that gives continuity to the service, protects workers and safeguards quality. We are committed to resolving the situation taking into account the legitimate requests of all those involved, but in the meantime it would be desirable for everyone to adopt responsible behavior that avoids inconvenience to families and children”, added Brusoni. Tomorrow's meeting, requested by Cisl and CGIL, could bring peace between the company and the workers: «We hope that the companies withdraw, or at least that they clearly put in writing their direct responsibilities regarding the salary and contractual continuity of the employees forced to move to subcontracted companies”, concludes Poli. «We want to encourage the maintenance of current employment levels and the stability of working relationships – commented councilor Mascia – Also in the interest of the continuity and quality of the public service provided to families».