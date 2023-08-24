Genoa – A chase along an entire market, the Zanoli deal is still not unlocked, but Genoa doesn’t want to give up and prepares for one last attempt to try to get it on loan. We need the green light from Garcia, which hasn’t arrived yet. The rossoblù club is counting on the player’s willingness to go onto the pitch continuously, an opportunity that Genoa would be able to guarantee him. In defense the German Pezzella hypothesis takes off, the Argentine is an experienced defender and the Griffin would need an approach like his to have greater solidity. Betis Sevilla are negotiating Martinez Quarta with Fiorentina and could thus let him go once the deal with the Viola is concluded.

The Griffin moves under the radar, with the priority of concluding a series of outgoing operations that weigh on the club’s coffers. One concerns Coda, on which there are Sampdoria, Cremonese and Bari. Several Serie B clubs are in the running for Aramu but also Serie A clubs such as Verona and Cagliari. The one who hasn’t received requests for the moment is Galdames, who has been included back in the team waiting to make a decision at the end of the market. The resolution could also come, given that he is in the last year of his contract.

On Puscas in the last few hours as well as offers a request from Bari has arrived from Spanish and Turkish clubs. If the roosters fail to take Coda then they will turn to the Romanian. In the event of the departure of both attackers, Genoa would reawaken a solution already evaluated in the past: Pohjanpalo, currently at Venice and with a 3 million release clause.

In midfield, Besiktas has offered the loan of Jean Onana, the candidacy of Crespo, now leaving Fenerbahce, remains valid.