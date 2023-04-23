A llama escaped from Maya Orfei’s circus in Genoa, and was seen running along Corso Italia (promenade by the sea where the Genoese practice jogging), as evidenced by these images filmed by Luis Alberto Cusati, who posted the video on Facebook. The animal was chased by circus staff. The llama has been seen galloping by some citizens along the waterfront. “Maximum attention, there is a llama running in Corso Italia, the carabinieri have already been warned”, warned the Genoa Viability page with a post on social media.

And it was a patrol from the Nucleo Radiomobile that intercepted the animal, captured shortly after by the circus. There is no shortage of ironic comments on the curious episode: “She saw this cycle path so beautiful that she couldn’t resist”, “There are no longer the Covid restrictions that if you went for a run the Carabinieri would chase you”.

Those in charge of the ‘Madagascar’ circus accuse the animal rights activists of having opened the cage and made the llama escape: “A small group of people slipped into the circus stables and when the keepers were making the classic round of checks they opened all the gates and protections of the stables inviting the animals (zebras, llamas, ponies, horses) to leave the enclosures. As they ran away they shouted “Let the animals go free”. Such a gesture is not love towards animals and even less human. For us, this is a crime.”

The reply of the animal rights associations Gaia Animali e Ambiente, Genoese Animalists and Lav is ready: “The news of these years throughout Italy is full of cases of escape by animals from circus menageries, no one has ever accused animal rights activists, therefore they are statements that will have to be proven, it is much more probable that these are important deficiencies in the internal organization of the circus. We hope that the competent authorities clarify the responsibilities of this fact which has jeopardized the safety of citizens and of the animal itself”.