Genoa – The mayor can be the guarantor for the agreement between Carmagnani and Superba on the move of the chemical warehouses to Ponte Somalia. This was supported by an opinion of the Regional Attorney’s Office which made it possible to overcome the problem of Carmagnani’s failure to delegate to Superba for the project for the transfer of chemical deposits presented in the Region, for the verification of compliance with the environmental impact assessment.

The news emerged yesterday, during a regional commission meeting, dedicated to the project to move the warehouses to Ponte Somalia. “It is a procedure that it is not enough to define anomalous”, comments the regional councilor of the PD Pippo Rossetti.