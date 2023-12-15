Genoa – They will be Messias and Gudmundsson to lead Genoa's attack against Juventus. Alberto Gilardino also confirms the 3-5-2 against the Bianconeri and to make up for Retegui's absence he relies on the Brazilian in the “false new” version. Furthermore, the rossoblù coach finds Bani at the center of the defense but does not give up on De Winter who will play central on the left, with Vasquez moving a few meters further forward to act as the fifth of a midfield which is completed with Sabelli on the right, Malinovskyi as midfielder and the now irreplaceable couple of Badelj and Frendrup.

Same form also for Massimiliano's Juventus Allgiers, who is aiming for the Vlahovic-Chiesa cup going forward. Locatelli leads the midfield while Rabiot starts from the bench. Among the former players in the Bianconeri ranks is Cambiaso, who was on the pitch from the first minute.

The official lineups:

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Bani, De Winter; Sabelli, Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup, Vasquez; Messias, Gudmundsson

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, Mckennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Church, Vlahovic