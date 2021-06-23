The left back arrives on loan with the right of redemption

Genoa – Agreement reached and defined, after last week’s talks. Gianluca Frabotta will play in Genoa, he is coming from Juventus with loan formula with redemption right.

Last year the player made 16 appearances with the black and white jersey, launched by Pirlo as a starter during the absence of Alex Sandro. He was also called up by the Under 21 National Team.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS