Genoa – The blue jeans of the Genoese are reborn for social and environmental projects. Among the new features of Genoa Jeans Week which is about to start (1-6 October 2024) is the pilot project “Active reuse”born from the collaboration between the environment and social policies departments of the Municipality of Genoa, Humana People to People, Confcommercio and Confesercenti.

It’s about a unique initiative of its kind in Genoawhich they have joined so far 18 among Jeans Trail shops (the route through the historic center of Genoa to discover jeans) and jeanswear of the entire city, which aims to raise awareness among the Genoese of the need to reduce waste and pollution linked to the jeans industry and more generally the textile industry, reviving used garments and allocating them to socially useful initiatives. Genoese people who have an item at home that they no longer use are asked to deliver it during the week from 1 to 6 October in one of the 18 participating stores, recognizable by the stamp “Jeans are forever – I am taking part in the Genoa Jeans week”.

The items will be collected by Humana Paople to People, recovered and regenerated and put back on the market. Proceeds from subsequent sales, as is the case with all assets of Humana People to Peoplewill be used to promote socially and environmentally useful activities. The associations of the territorial network built by the Department of Social Policies with the “Start Stages” initiative which brings together realities committed to the activation of social inclusion projects “Reuse Active” is a pilot initiative that will be tested during the first edition of the jeans week to be repeated in future editions.

A team effort launched by the Municipality of Genoa, the Chamber of Commerce and Humana People to People in the name of environmental, economic and social sustainability, which would not have been possible without the active collaboration of the partners Confcommercio and Confesercenti for the awareness of shopkeepers and the collaboration operational.

The shops

Below is the list of participating shops and jeans shops and the Jeans Trail map (shopkeepers can still participate by communicating this to their reference association to receive the mark):

JACADI, Via Luccoli 34r

AMELIE, Via Luccoli 26r

ANCIENT HERBAL SHOP SAN GIORGIO, Via Luccoli 47r

MEDICAL OPTICS, Via Luccoli 57

THE SCARECROW Via Luccoli 30r

PASQUINUCCI 1870 Via Luccoli 18r

BULLIES & PUPE vico San Matteo 8 r

VINICOLA 23 Via degli Orefici 25

LUCARDA, Via di Sottoripa, 61 R, Genoa

BOLLO, Via San Luca 87 R Genoa

OLMEDA, via Borgoratti 8br

VENTURA JEANSERIA, Piazza della Vittoria 80/82r

DRUG STORE, Piazza Brignole 26r Genoa

OLIVA, Via P. Anfossi 118 ra Pontedecimo

FELLY DI GHIGLIONE- Via Natale Gallino 2r Pontedecimo Genoa

GIGLIO BAGNARA, via Sestri 46

LULLY- Via Pasquale Pastorino 35r Genoa

LULLY – Via Antonio Cantore 35r Genoa