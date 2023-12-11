Genoa – «So much anger for the defeat against Monza. Now we have to put that anger on the field on Friday against Juventus to turn the season around.” Signs of recovery are coming from the rossoblù locker room, the league table has become dangerous and already with the bianconeri at the Ferraris it is necessary to see a reversal of the trend.

To be competitive with the “big” teams in the championship, the Grifone needs to see the stars again. He cannot do without his most talented players, from Retegui to Gudmundsson via Messias and Malinovskyi. If the Ukrainian now seems to have broken the deadlock, as demonstrated by the two consecutive goals scored in Frosinone and Empoli, the other three, however, are for the moment still far from being decisive again. Retegui scored his last goal last September 28th in the 4-1 win over Roma. The same day in which the first and for the moment only flash of Messias was seen. Then two injuries put the Italian-Argentine and the Brazilian out of action for a long time and for a few weeks the Grifone held on to Gudmundsson. A brace in Udine, the decisive goal scored against Salernitana. Then Cagliari's lob, beautiful but ultimately useless for the result. Gud also guaranteed qualification to the round of 16 in the Italian Cup, but then his push stopped, also due to a calf injury. Now he has returned, Gila has found his stars all together but now it is necessary to send the clouds away and make them shine again.

«In the last twenty meters we had little precision, we certainly need to do more in terms of concreteness. Creating we always create a lot. We need quality in the final metres, we must look for it within the match, and these are aspects on which we must improve”, said the coach, dark-faced after the defeat in Monza. And then again: «In the last meters there is a need to be more concrete, a little more ignorant, this is the right term. Be more ignorant in front of goal to bring home points.”

Since his return, Retegui has played continuously but has not yet managed to score. He tried with his header twice against Empoli but the aim wasn't that of the striker, he got to the ball a little late. And in Monza he found himself with a ball at his feet only to push into the net. Messias' cross shot arrives quickly and he touches the ground before hitting the center forward's foot, who however is unable to contain the deflection and so the ball shoots high over the crossbar. Gudmundsson served the ball to Dragusin for the equalizer, the only sign of an uninspiring afternoon. The statistics at the end of the match say that Genoa at the U-Power Stadium shot 16 times but only once on target: a clear sign of poor precision. And it confirms the fact that the team creates play and opportunities, then it's up to the players to deliver.

Thus, for the Griffin it is necessary to go back to seeing the stars again. Also thanks to those he managed, between September and October, to beat Lazio and Roma, draw with Napoli, come close to achieving the feat against Milan before the unfortunate validation of Pulisic's goal sent the match in the direction of the Rossoneri. All results that make the rankings, if you look closely the Grifone fared better against the big league teams rather than their direct competitors. Gila, however, had its stars for a very short time. The time has come to go and see the stars again.