Genoa – “We are evaluating the possibility of extend the validity of the order prohibiting the transit of articulated lorries in via Cornigliano to 24 hoursand we have contacted Google Maps to integrate their maps to prevent heavy vehicles from going on the street, but the local police station is not the solution”. , responding in the city council to the questions of three minority councilors – Cristina Lodi and Claudio Villa of the PD and Fabio Ceraudo of the M5S – who controversially called for more effective checks and interventions in via Cornigliano, after the accident that last week caused the death of a woman hit by a truck that should not have traveled that road.

“The ordinance now prohibits the passage of articulated lorries from 9 to 17, but there are exceptions, because in that area there are various economic activities – added the councilor – Yesterday we organized a permanent garrison of the local police and 4 fines were issued on 20 potentially unauthorized passages, because the other vehicles had exceptions, and three truck drivers of the 4 fined were foreigners. But-he stressed- there is also the problem of tourist buses which, when the A7 is blocked, are redirected by Google Maps to via Cornigliano”.

Gambino then reiterated that “in any case, fatal accidents have halved in the city compared to 2017, and compared to the first months of last year, this year the dead have decreased by 28 percent and the injured by 37 percent, but Our goal is zero deaths.”