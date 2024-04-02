Genoa – The Ligurian capital will be for two days the capital of dentists. Meetings of the national executive of Andi (national association of Italian dentists) and the national CAO will be held next Friday at the Medical Association.

Saturday morning from 9, however, to Villa Lo Zerbino, the Ligurian congress of Liguria Odontoiatrica will open, in which speakers of national and international fame will also participate: we will talk about surgical periodontology, conservative aesthetics and prosthetics, as well as strategies for the aesthetic well-being of the patient. Appointments are open to dentists, hygienists and students. Among others, Marco Veneziani, Carlo Ghezzi, Eugenio Longo, Monica Imelio, Roberto Perasso and Luca Barzagli will speak for the professional session, while another will be dedicated to integrative dentistry.