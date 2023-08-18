Genoa – The last green light has also arrived: Malinovskyi will be a new Genoa player. The Ukrainian midfielder will move from Olympique Marseille on loan.

The player is traveling from France at the moment and will undergo medical tests in the afternoon in Savona to then make himself available to coach Gilardino as soon as possible.

Malinovskyi, especially during the seasons at Atalanta, proved to be a technically good and very versatile player, given that can play multiple roles. An added value for this Genoa team which, after the latest market hits, has certainly raised the technical level of the squad.