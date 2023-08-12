Mateo Retegui’s first official match with Genoa is already a manifesto. The Argentinian blue scored twice in the 4-3 success with which the rossoblù at Marassi won the thirty-second final in a single match against Modena, who fought until the 95th minute for qualification. Genoa will challenge the winner of the cross between Monza and Reggiana in the next round. Retegui opened the game with a 1-0 goal in the first minute, then the Emilians turned the match around before the break with Manconi (29′) and Tremolada (40′), then in the second half the Genoa counter-overtaking with Gudmundsson triggered by Mateo himself (52′) and Retegui again (57′), thwarting Gargiulo’s 4-3 in the 77th minute.