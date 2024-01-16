Genoa – Irpef case closed for Genoa, the Federal Prosecutor's Office decided not to proceed once the good faith of the rossoblù club was established.

In fact, on the occasion of the November payment, Genoa had paid within the deadline, or rather a few days early, but then there were problems with entering the payment in the tax drawer and so the registration arrived a little late. However, the payment was made within the deadline and so the case was dismissed.