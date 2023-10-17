Genoa – You’ll need a Battle Griffin because, when on the other side of the pitch there is a team coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, you have to take into account that there will be one-on-one duels in every area of ​​the pitch. An approach to the match which, however, cannot scare Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa who, in terms of combativeness, have shown that they know how to sell their lives dearly against anyone.

Tackle, number of tackles, steals and when needed, even some detective stories at the right moment. In all these rankings, the rossoblù are either in command or in any case occupy a top position. Symptom of a “tough” team, as Gila wants it, which apart from the flop debut against Fiorentina, a match now archived by the ranks, has demonstrated that it has the character needed to be on par with the others in Serie A. As demonstrated by the yellow and red cards collected so far by the rossoblù: 22, only Milan have received more. Some were generous, but overall they also demonstrate the combative attitude with which Genoa takes the field every time.

A spirit that Genoa will necessarily have to put back on the field also on Sunday in Bergamo. Starting with the tackles, even the “old” slide which gives a bit of an idea of ​​the way a team is in the middle of the field. Genoa and Atalanta are the teams with players who use tackling the most to stop their opponents.

The first ever in Serie A is now the usual Morten Frendrup. The Danish joker, good for every game situation, has made 29, but behind him at 25 there are two Atalanta players, De Roon and Ederson, midfielders transformed into “hounds” by Gasp and who manage to combining quantity and quality: fundamental characteristics if you want to get along with the technician from Grugliasco. For Genoa, the possible recovery of Kevin Strootman will also be fundamental – so far replaced in a positive manner by the other Morten, Thorsby – who has been out due to a muscle problem since the match against Roma (this is the first physical problem for the Dutchman in his career such). Strootman feels at ease when it comes to dueling and it is precisely matches like the next one, when matches at times almost become melees, that bring out his characteristics. It is no coincidence, in fact, that Kevin himself is, despite the two games in the pits due to injury, the second rossoblù to have made the most tackles: 13.

Gila’s Genoa is also the team in Serie A who so far have managed to intercept more balls (76 against 71 for Atalanta, not far away in third place). And the one that leads the ranking that combines intercepted balls and tackled players: 212 (here the Bergamo players are further away at 199). In this case, however, it is the DNA of Gilardino’s teams that emerges given that, even last year, when the match took on a physical confrontation, the rossoblù always responded with a presence.

The eight points collected – mostly against highly ranked opponents – they arrived when Genoa displayed until their last breath that fighting spirit that will be needed to return from Bergamo with a positive result.