Genoa – The investigation involving eight workers of the autonomous Collective of port workers under investigation for criminal association has been filed in Genoa. The judge for the preliminary investigations decided it Claudius Siclari who accepted the request of the public prosecutor Marco Zocco. According to a first accusation, the workers would have been a criminal association aimed at resistance, lighting smoke bombs, throwing dangerous objects and attacking public transport safety. In particular, the suspects had been challenged with the methods of demonstrations and garrisons against the ships of the Bahri fleet, accused of carrying weapons of war directed to Yemen, and then the anti-fascist activities with the fouling and liquid steel at the Casapound headquarters of Forza Nuova .

The prosecutor, after the investigations of the Digos, established that there would not be a criminal association because “what characterizes the bond, which certainly exists between the associates, is not the aim of committing crimes but rather the aim of carrying out political activity even if often in ways that clearly transcend the limits placed on the expression of the freedom of manifestation of thought since, without prejudice to the legitimacy of protest even in heated forms, no one is allowed to affirm their own ideas endangering, offending or damaging the rights of other associates protected by the rules of the Penal Code”. And then, “the commission of crimes in the course of social activities is in fact considered a possibility of the group’s action, not the main purpose”. The prosecutor’s theses were accepted by the investigating judge who filed. (